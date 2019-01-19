Stars Drop Close 2-1 Decision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, came short of a comeback tonight against the San Jose Barracuda who shocked the Stars with two first period goals. The Stars outshot the Barracuda 20-to-9 in the first period and eventually sent 41 shots on goal in the contest in the 2-1 decision.

In almost every phase, the Stars bested the Barracuda in the first period. San Jose was caught on their heels at the opening faceoff and Texas sent several chances toward the net. However, after a scramble in the right corner, Matt Fonteyne gathered a loose puck and launched it into the top right corner of the Stars net to earn an early 1-0 lead.

Texas countered and continued to push the pace. Chances were plentiful but fell just short of the goal line or went wide of the net. In total, the Stars sent a season high of 20 shots in the opening period but were unable to pass one by Josef Korenar in goal. Late in the frame a lively bounce of the end wall cost Texas as Jayden Halbgewachs collected the puck and walked to the slot to score his tenth goal of the year.

The Stars continued their intensity into the second period and broke through on the power play. Gavin Bayreuther scored his third goal of the season after Justin Dowling and Erik Condra sent the puck to the blue line. The second year defenseman walked the puck across and fired his shot past the glove hand of Korenar, scoring eight seconds into the man advantage.

Goaltender Landon Bow was sharp throughout the contest, stopping several chances and finished his night with 29 saves. Through the second and third periods, Texas came close to a tying goal. Michael Mersch ended the night with a team high eight shots on goal and Nicholas Caamano, who was halted on a first period breakaway, was close behind with seven shots.

The San Jose defense held down the fort and posted their second straight win while the Stars fell in a 2-1 game for the second straight.

