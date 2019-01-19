Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 19

The set-up

An impending snowstorm has already affected Saturday's game as the Belleville Senators take on the Utica Comets.

Belleville (18-23-2-0) enters this afternoon's contest on a three-game losing streak and will hope a 2pm start, instead of the originally scheduled 7pm puck drop, can help them snap out of its mini funk.

The Sens remain five points behind Toronto for a playoff spot but the Marlies have played four fewer games than Belleville.

Utica (23-17-3-1) sit second in the North Division in large part due to a 7-2-1-0 run over their last 10 games. The Comets 143 goals are the second most in the Eastern Conference.

Roster notes

Marcus Hogberg started Friday night for Belleville against Syracuse and there's a lot of reason to believe he could get the nod tonight again over Filip Gustavsson, who before Friday, had appeared in nine straight games for the Senators.

Jim O'Brien, Boston Leier and Andrew Sturtz remain in Belleville injured.

Previous history

In four games this year, the Sens are 2-2 against the Comets. In all four meetings, the home team has won every time. Belleville won 4-2 on Nov. 30 in the last contest between the two teams.

Who to watch

Morgan Klimchuk scored again for the Sens Friday night as he now has two goals and an assist with Belleville since the team acquired him Toronto eight days ago.

The Comets continue to be led by the prolific Reid Boucher who's tallied 38 points (17 goals) in 32 games to lead the team in both categories.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 2:00pm and can also be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 1:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

