Eagles Score Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Tucson

LOVELAND, CO. - Andrew Agozzino and Mark Alt each netted a pair of goals, as nine different Eagles posted multiple points in Colorado's 7-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday. Goaltender Pavel Francouz earned his 15th win of the season, stopping 34 of the 37 shots he faced in the contest. Colorado's seven goals established a new season high, as the Eagles built a 4-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.

Colorado started the first period scoring barrage when forward Cody Bass skated through the top of the left-wing circle before unfurling a shot that would beat Tucson goalie Hunter Miska to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 2:33 into the contest.

The lead would grow when forward Dominic Toninato collected a rebound at the side of the cage and stuffed the puck into the net to give Colorado the 2-0 advantage at the 10:13 mark of the opening frame. The onslaught would continue 1:21 later when Agozzino swatted a puck out of mid-air from the top of the crease to make it a 3-0 Eagles lead. The goal would also chase Miska from net, as he would give way to Adin Hill for the remainder of the contest.

Less than two minutes after the Roadrunners made the change in net, Alt would chase down his own rebound in the slot and snap a shot that would beat Hill and put the Eagles on top, 4-0 with 6:51 left to play in the first period.

Leading 4-0 after 20 minutes of play, Colorado started the second period by staying on the muscle, as an early power play would set up Agozzino to pick up a rebound in the low slot and feed it into the net to stretch the Eagles advantage to 5-0 just 1:19 into the middle frame.

Tucson would finally jump on the board when a power play led to a shot from the top of the right circle from forward Michael Bunting that would light the lamp and trim Colorado's lead to 5-1 at the 3:43 mark of the period.

Heading into the third period of play, Tucson would again cut into the deficit when Bunting created a turnover and sprinted down the ice on a shorthanded breakaway before beating Francouz to trim the Eagles advantage to 5-2 at the 4:02 mark of the final frame.

Alt would claim his second goal of the evening just minutes later when he grabbed a drop-pass inside the blue line and stepped into a slapshot that would hit the back of the net and put Colorado on top, 6-2 with 13:18 remaining in the contest.

A Tucson power play would get the Roadrunners back on the board, as forward David Ullstrom sniped a wrister from the right-wing circle to cut the Eagles lead to 6-3 at the 12:24 mark of the third period.

Colorado would have one more goal left in the tank, as forward A.J. Greer would settle a rebound in the slot and sweep the puck past Hill to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead with only 3:26 left in regulation.

Colorado finished the night going 1-for-6 on the power play, while Tucson picked up one goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

