San Diego Gulls Sign Matt Berry to One-Year Contract

January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Matt Berry to a one-year contract through the 2018-19 season.

Berry, 26 (8/18/92), has scored 3-10=13 points with a +7 rating and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 16 games with San Diego this season. Signed to a professional tryout (PTO) on Dec. 7, 2018, Berry is tied for the team lead in assists and ranks tied for fourth in points since joining San Diego. The 5-10, 180-pound forward has appeared in 36 career AHL games with San Diego and Norfolk, recording 6-11=17 points with a +3 rating and 18 PIM.

A native of Canton, Mich., Berry has collected 67-98=165 points with a +54 rating and 156 PIM in 170 career ECHL games with Utah and Florida. Berry spent four seasons at Michigan State University (2011-15), scoring 48-48- points in 130 games.

