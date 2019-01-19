Providence Falls to Bridgeport 4-3 in Shootout Saturday Night

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a shootout Saturday night 4-3 after their fourth trip of the season to Webster Bank Arena. The P-Bruins scored their goals from Jordan Szwarz, Marc McNeill and Zach Senyshyn while Dan Vladar made his 19th start of the season in net.

Only five minutes into the 1st period Captain Jordan Szwarz lit the lamp for Providence at 5:47 with the primary assist by Karson Kuhlman, and secondary by Urho Vaakanainen. Bridgeport wasn't far behind when Kieffer Bellows netted a goal at 14:25 to tie the game five minutes before the end of the 1st period. The P-Bruins stayed on the defensive keeping the puck out of the Sound Tigers possession until the clock ran out at the end of the first.

Starting off the 2nd period with a 1-1 tie, Mark McNeill with helpers Paul Carey and Kyle Cumiskey, was able to slip through the Sound Tigers defense on a power play, maneuvering the puck past Christopher Gibson and into the back of the net at 00:44. Providence kept a good pace throughout the rest of the period, finishing out the 2nd with a breakaway goal by Zach Senyshyn at 16:27, taking a 3-1 lead into the 3rd at Bridgeport.

The Sound Tigers, determined to make a final period comeback net a goal by Ben Holmstrom at 00:24, followed by another goal by Holmstrom only seconds later at 3:10. The P-Bruins continue back and forth throughout the rest of the 3rd, running the clock out and moving out of regulation and into overtime. After a scoreless 4 minutes, Tanner Fritz won the shootout sealing a win for Bridgeport.

Vladar stopped 12 shots while Gibson stopped 29. Providence was 1/5 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their week of play Monday at the Dunk when they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack to town for a 3:05 p.m. face off. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

