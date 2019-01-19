Marody Nets OT Winner for Condors in 5-4 Win
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-15-2-1; 41pts) won their third straight with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Stockton Heat (16-19-4-0; 36pts) on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. C Cooper Marody scored the overtime winner as part of his four-point night.
FIRST PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: C Alan Quine (12th) from the slot on the glove side; Assist: Robinson; Time of goal: 9:48; STK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (5th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Currie, Marody; Time of goal: 10:52; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (10th) from the high slot; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: 13:41; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 14 , STK - 4 SECOND PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: LW Kerby Rychel (17th) off a rebound; Assists: Phillips, Robinson; Time of goal: 6:40; Game tied, 2-2
HEAT GOAL: C Tyler Graovac (15th) on a power play from the bottom of the right-wing circle; Assists: Quine, Rychel; Time of goal: 19:17; STK leads, 3-2
SHOTS: BAK- 12, STK - 9 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (15th) on a power play rebound; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 6:12; Game tied, 3-3
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (13th) off a centering pass at the top of the crease; Assists: Marody, Day; Time of goal: 10:09; BAK leads, 4-3
HEAT GOAL: C Dillon Dube (3rd) on a 5-on-4 match penalty power play; Assists: Quine, Graovac; Time of goal: 15:41; Game tied, 4-4
SHOTS: BAK- 9, STK - 7 OVERTIME WINNER: C Cooper Marody (8th) shifted around Gillies and won it at :58 overtime off an assist from Day. Condors win, 5-4
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Marody (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Currie (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/5; STK - 3/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36 ; STK - 20
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (9-3-3; 20/16); STK - Gillies (5-12-4; 36/31)
The Condors power play is 13/36 against Stockton
Bakersfield is 6-1-0 against Stockton this season
C Cooper Marody has nine points (1g-8a) in a five-game point streak
It was Marody's second overtime winner
RW Josh Currie has nine points (6g-3a) in seven games
Bakersfield is 3-2-0 in overtime this season
The Condors are in San Diego at 7 p.m. on Saturday and in San Jose at 7 p.m. on Monday
Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Vesel, Vesey, Montoya
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2019
- Hogs Grab Early Lead, Falter Down Stretch against Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Fend off Stars, Collect 2-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Outscore Wild - Ontario Reign
- Big Deficit Squashes Roadrunners' Rebound Efforts in 7-3 Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Drop Close 2-1 Decision in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls to Ontario 6-5 - Iowa Wild
- Marody Nets OT Winner for Condors in 5-4 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton Steals Point in OT Loss Friday - Stockton Heat
- Chelios, Megan and Sateri Guide Griffins to 3-1 Win over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McNiven Backstops Rocket to 1-0 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Score Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.