Admirals Fall to Griffins

January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Grand Rapids, MI - Goalie Patrik Rybar stopped 24 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals winless skid stretched to five games (0-4-1-0). Milwaukee remains in fifth place in the Central Division. It was the third time the Ads have been held without a goal this season.

Milwaukee outshot Grand Rapids 13-2 in the first period. The two shots allowed were the fewest allowed by the Admirals in a period this season. However, Grand Rapids scored the only goal of the period with 6.5 seconds remaining in the frame. Matt Puempel finished a 2-on-1 break by scoring his 17th goal of the season at 19:53 of the first period. The goal was Puempel's fifth in six games against the Admirals this season.

Neither team scored in the second period. The Griffins outshot Milwaukee 15-4 in the frame.

The Griffins scored a power play goal at 6:17 of the third period to take a 2-0 lead. Wade Megan deflected a Puempel pass into the goal for his eighth marker of the year.

Grand Rapids closed the scoring with an empty net goal by Givani Smith at 18:18 of the third period.

Admirals goalie Tom McCollum stopped 25 shots in the loss.

The Admirals conclude the four-game road trip at Chicago Sun., Jan. 20. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.