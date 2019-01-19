Admirals Fall to Griffins
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Grand Rapids, MI - Goalie Patrik Rybar stopped 24 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
The Admirals winless skid stretched to five games (0-4-1-0). Milwaukee remains in fifth place in the Central Division. It was the third time the Ads have been held without a goal this season.
Milwaukee outshot Grand Rapids 13-2 in the first period. The two shots allowed were the fewest allowed by the Admirals in a period this season. However, Grand Rapids scored the only goal of the period with 6.5 seconds remaining in the frame. Matt Puempel finished a 2-on-1 break by scoring his 17th goal of the season at 19:53 of the first period. The goal was Puempel's fifth in six games against the Admirals this season.
Neither team scored in the second period. The Griffins outshot Milwaukee 15-4 in the frame.
The Griffins scored a power play goal at 6:17 of the third period to take a 2-0 lead. Wade Megan deflected a Puempel pass into the goal for his eighth marker of the year.
Grand Rapids closed the scoring with an empty net goal by Givani Smith at 18:18 of the third period.
Admirals goalie Tom McCollum stopped 25 shots in the loss.
The Admirals conclude the four-game road trip at Chicago Sun., Jan. 20. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
