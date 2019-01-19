Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Carrick, 26 (2/4/92), has appeared in three games for the Ducks this season, going scoreless with two penalty minutes (PIM). Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has collected 1-1=2 points with 15 PIM in 22 career NHL games with the Ducks and Maple Leafs.
Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick earned 20-17=37 points with a +8 rating in 32 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 204-pound forward led the Gulls in goals, co-led in points and ranked third in plus/minus at the time of his recall.
