Iowa Downs Ontario 4-2

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (22-13-4-3; 51 pts.) overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Ontario Reign (12-18-4-2; 30 pts.) by a score of 4-2 Saturday evening.

For the third time in four games, the Wild allowed the first goal of the contest as Ontario took a 1-0 lead at 12:12 in the first period. The Reign forced a turnover at the red line and forward Mikey Eyssimont jumped into the play for an odd-man rush. With the puck on his stick, Eyssimont wristed a shot five-hole on goaltender Andrew Hammond (26 saves) for his seventh of the season.

Through 20 minutes of play, Ontario led 1-0 and outshot the Wild 12-11.

Ontario took a 2-0 lead when defenseman Matt Roy scored a power-play goal at 11:18 in the second period. Forward Philippe Maillet dug the puck out of the right corner and kicked it back out top to Roy. Roy then took a slap shot that trickled through the pads of Hammond for the score. Forward Matt Moulson extended his point streak to four games with the secondary assist.

The Wild got on the board at 17:09 in the middle frame, cutting Ontario's lead to 2-1. Forward Gerry Mayhew forced a turnover in the neutral zone that triggered an odd-man rush for the Wild. Mayhew hit defenseman Ryan Murphy with a pass as the trailer and he then shuttled the puck to Anas on the right post. Anas quickly cut to the middle and flipped the puck over the sliding Cal Petersen (28 saves) on his backhand for his sixth of the season.

At the end of the second period, Ontario led 2-1 and had a 23-21 shot advantage.

Iowa tied the game at 2-2 when forward Cal O'Reilly converted on the power play at 6:08 in the third period. O'Reilly received a pass from defenseman Brennan Menell and blistered a slap shot from the top of the left circle short side on Petersen as Mayhew screened the goalie. Forward Kyle Rau earned the secondary assist on O'Reilly's seventh of the season.

Anas potted his second of the game to give the home side a 3-2 lead at 10:50 in the final frame. Forward Gerry Fitzgerald battled an Ontario defender below the net before sneaking a pass through the crease to Anas on the back post. With the whole net to work with, Anas buried his shot for his seventh of the campaign. Rau also earned an assist on the play for his 15th of the year.

O'Reilly capped off the victory with an empty-net tally at 18:39. The goal marked the second consecutive multi-point game for the Wild captain, while Mayhew added his second assist of the contest on the play.

When the final horn sounded, the Wild skated away with a 4-2 win, the team's 15th home win of the season. The Wild finished the game outshooting Ontario 32-28 and went 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Iowa closes out the homestand with a matinee against the Rockford IceHogs Monday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

