Dallas Stars Announce Roster Moves

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned right wing Denis Gurianov and center Roope Hintz to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the club assigned defenseman Connor Carrick to Texas on a conditioning loan.

Gurianov, 21, has skated in 12 NHL games with Dallas this season, logging three points (1-2=3) and an average 11:19 of ice time. He has recorded 31 points (11-20=31) in 29 AHL contests with Texas so far in 2018-19. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Togliatti, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Hintz, 22, has recorded five points (2-3=5) in 25 NHL contests with Dallas in 2018-19. In 17 AHL contests with Texas this season, he has 19 points (8-11=19). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Tampere, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Carrick, 24, has skated in 13 NHL games with Dallas this season and has tallied four points (1-3=4). The 5-foot-11, 192-pound native of Orland Park, Ill. was acquired by Dallas via trade on Oct. 1, 2018 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and travel to Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 23. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

