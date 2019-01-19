Reign Outscore Wild
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign made it three straight games with a point as they skated to a 6-5 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Forwards Matt Moulson (2-1-3) and Mike Amadio (1-2-3) led the Reign with three points apiece, two of six Ontario skaters with a multi-point game, with Amadio tallying the game-winning goal midway through the third period.
Date: January 18, 2019
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
Attendance: 6,581
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (12-17-4-2)
IA Record: (21-13-4-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 2 2 -- 6
IA 0 2 3 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 27 2/3
IA 37 2/3
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Mike Amadio
2) IA - Cal O'Reilly
3) IA - Gerald Mayhew
GWG: Mike Amadio (2)
W: Cal Petersen (4-6-3)
L: Kaapo Kahkonen (9-7-1)
Next Game: Saturday, January 19 @ Iowa, 4:00 PM PDT at Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2019
- Hogs Grab Early Lead, Falter Down Stretch against Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Fend off Stars, Collect 2-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Outscore Wild - Ontario Reign
- Big Deficit Squashes Roadrunners' Rebound Efforts in 7-3 Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Drop Close 2-1 Decision in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls to Ontario 6-5 - Iowa Wild
- Marody Nets OT Winner for Condors in 5-4 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton Steals Point in OT Loss Friday - Stockton Heat
- Chelios, Megan and Sateri Guide Griffins to 3-1 Win over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McNiven Backstops Rocket to 1-0 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Score Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Outscore Wild
- Reign Sign Craig Wyszomirski to PTO
- Reign Run out of Comebacks in OT Loss
- Moulson Pots a Pair in Reign Victory
- Reign Fall to San Jose