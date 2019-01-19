Reign Outscore Wild

The Ontario Reign made it three straight games with a point as they skated to a 6-5 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Forwards Matt Moulson (2-1-3) and Mike Amadio (1-2-3) led the Reign with three points apiece, two of six Ontario skaters with a multi-point game, with Amadio tallying the game-winning goal midway through the third period.

Date: January 18, 2019

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Attendance: 6,581

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA118PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (12-17-4-2)

IA Record: (21-13-4-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 2 2 -- 6

IA 0 2 3 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 27 2/3

IA 37 2/3

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Mike Amadio

2) IA - Cal O'Reilly

3) IA - Gerald Mayhew

GWG: Mike Amadio (2)

W: Cal Petersen (4-6-3)

L: Kaapo Kahkonen (9-7-1)

Next Game: Saturday, January 19 @ Iowa, 4:00 PM PDT at Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

