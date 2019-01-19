Heat Take on Texas Saturday at Stockton Arena

January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, January 19, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Saturday, January 19, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Watch a stream of the game on AHLTV, also available at Channel Brewing Company and Port City Bar and Grill. The Heat's radio call is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat seek to get back into the win column as they return home Saturday for their first meeting of the season with the Texas Stars. The Heat went 0-2-1 on a brief three-game road stint, taking a point in Friday night's game at Bakersfield. Stockton enters Saturday's game with a 2-2-1-0 record against Central Division teams on the season.

QUINE ON QUITE A RUN

Alan Quine enters Saturday's game with five points in two games on the week, a two-point effort on Wednesday and then a goal and two assists Friday. Quine has amassed 13 points (6g, 7a) over the Heat's last six games.

PASS THE GRAVY

Tyler Graovac has found his groove on the offensive end this week, posting two points in back-to-back games with a goal and an assist in each. The veteran forward now has 10 goals in Stockton's last 13 games.

DUBE SCORES LATE

Dillon Dube picked a good time to claim his third AHL goal, beating Shane Starrett for a power play strike with just four minutes remaining in regulation on Friday to push the game to overtime. Dube now has 12 points (3g,9a) in 13 games with the Heat this season.

POWER PLAY PRODUCTION

The Heat boast the best power play unit in the Pacific Division, clicking at 23-percent on the year at 35-for-152. The special teams play helped Stockton earn a point on Friday, going 3-for-6 on the man-advantage, accounting for the team's final three goals Friday.

HAMILTON EARNS CONTRACT

Announced shortly before Friday's game, defenseman Rob Hamilton was released from his PTO and signed to a Standard Player Contract. During his 25-game PTO stint, Hamilton recorded 20 points as a consistent contributor on both ends of the ice.

