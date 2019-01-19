Sens Storm Back to Beat Utica

The Belleville Senators scored five unanswered goals to beat the Utica Comets 5-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Sens had goals from Morgan Klimchuk (2), Darren Archibald, Cody Goloubef and Max McCormick while Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves. Utica's Jonathan Dahlen and Zack MacEwen scored while Michael Leighton turned aside 24 shots.

Tied at 2-2 after 20 minutes, after Belleville had erased an early deficit in the first, the Sens took its first lead of the afternoon through Archibald who was returning to Utica for the first time since being traded at the start of the month as he was left all alone out front at 6:20 to also bury his first goal in a Belleville jersey.

It was another first for Belleville on the team's fourth goal as defenceman Cody Goloubef also notched his first goal in a Sens jersey as he scored at 10:00 on the man advantage for a 4-2 lead.

The Senators limited Utica to eight shots in the third period with Hogberg never being overly tested and Belleville iced the game with 2:43 left as McCormick buried an empty-net goal from inside his own blue line as he tucked home his fifth goal of the campaign.

It was a disastrous start to the first period for the Sens who found themselves down by a pair of goals inside the opening eight minutes. Dahlen opened the scoring on the power play as he tipped in Evan McEneny's point shot at 4:07 before MacEwen made it 2-0 at 7:48 with his 16th of the season.

The lead could have been 3-0 if not for Hogberg who denied Cam Darcy on a penalty shot after Aaron Luchuk had been penalized and Belleville found themselves back in the game at 16:24 as Klimchuk notched his third goal with Belleville on a lethal wrister at 16:24 that was in and out of the net in the blink of an eye.

Klichuk had his second of the afternoon at 18:29 as he redirected a Drake Batherson pass past Leighton on the power play as the Sens erased a first period two-goal deficit.

Sens forwards Joseph LaBate and Chase Balisy played in their 44th straight game, setting a new ironman franchise record for the team. Puck drop for today's game was moved from 7pm to 2pm due to the snow storm that is hitting North East USA and Canada.

The Sens are back in action on Jan. 25 when they host the Toronto Marlies. Tickets are available.

