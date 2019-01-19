Stockton Steals Point in OT Loss Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dillon Dube's third goal of the season tied the game at four apiece late in the third period, allowing Stockton to steal a point in a 5-4 overtime loss Friday night at Bakersfield. Alan Quine led the Stockton attack with three points, including the game's first goal and a pair of helpers - highlighted by the primary assist on Dube's overtime-producing lamp lighter - but Cooper Marody's marker just 58 seconds into the extra frame gave the home team the extra point in the standings. The back-and-forth game saw Stockton take the game's initial lead until back-to-back scores from Bakersfield before the first intermission. The Heat countered with two-straight of their own, from Kerby Rychel and Tyler Graovac, both on the power play, to jump on top 3-2 through 40 minutes of play. Bakersfield answered with two-straight of its own, putting the pressure on the visiting team until Dube's tying goal with four minutes and change left in regulation. The game saw five power play goals, three from Stockton and two from Bakersfield, as the Pacific Division foes combined to go 5-for-11 on the man-advantage.

GOALIES

W: Shane Starrett (20 shots, 16 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (36 shots, 31 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Cooper Marody (1g,3a), Second - Joe Gambardella (1g,1a), Third - Josh Currie (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 20, BAK - 36

Power Plays: STK - 3-6, BAK - 2-5

- Alan Quine got the scoring started, his second goal in as many nights and sixth in six games. Stockton snapped a skid of nine-straight games of conceding the opening goal, last scoring first on Dec. 22 at Iowa.

- The Heat cashed in on a pair of power plays in the second period to take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. Goals in the second came from Kerby Rychel, his team-best seventh power play tally of the season, and Tyler Graovac, who has 10 goals over Stockton's last 13 games.

- Dillon Dube's third goal of the season pushed the game to overtime, a power play strike with 4:19 left in regulation. It was the fifth-straight power play goal in the contest.

- With three points in the game, Quine claimed the team's lead for scoring on the year with now 34 points.

- Stockton is now 4-4 in games decided in overtime this year.

- The game was the first time this season Stockton did not take two points when leading after 40 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Heat return to Stockton Arena on Saturday for the Teddy Bear Toss game against the Texas Stars, which will be followed by a Monday afternoon game against Colorado - a 1 p.m. puck drop on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day that features a Mayor Michael Tubbs bobblehead giveaway.

