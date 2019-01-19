Iowa Doubles up Reign
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to extend their point streak to four games, as they conceded four unanswered goals, eventually falling 4-2 against the Iowa Wild on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Matt Roy each scored for the Reign, while forward Matt Moulson extended his scoring streak to four games and goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced in defeat.
Date: January 19, 2019
Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
Attendance: 7,907
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (12-18-4-2)
IA Record: (22-13-4-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 0 -- 2
IA 0 1 3 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 28 1/5
IA 32 1/3
Three Stars:
1) IA - Sam Anas
2) IA - Cal O'Reilly
3) IA - Kyle Rau
GWG: Sam Anas (7)
W: Andrew Hammond (10-6-1)
L: Cal Petersen (4-7-3)
Next Game: Monday, January 21 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
