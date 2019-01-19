Iowa Doubles up Reign

The Ontario Reign were unable to extend their point streak to four games, as they conceded four unanswered goals, eventually falling 4-2 against the Iowa Wild on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena. Forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Matt Roy each scored for the Reign, while forward Matt Moulson extended his scoring streak to four games and goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced in defeat.

Date: January 19, 2019

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Attendance: 7,907

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTIA119PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (12-18-4-2)

IA Record: (22-13-4-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 0 -- 2

IA 0 1 3 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/5

IA 32 1/3

Three Stars:

1) IA - Sam Anas

2) IA - Cal O'Reilly

3) IA - Kyle Rau

GWG: Sam Anas (7)

W: Andrew Hammond (10-6-1)

L: Cal Petersen (4-7-3)

Next Game: Monday, January 21 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

