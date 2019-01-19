Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Tolkinen to PTO
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, January 19, 2019: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Zach Tolkinen to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.
Tolkinen, a fifth-year pro out of Quinnipiac University, has skated in 28 games this season with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, notching one goal and nine assists for ten points and serving 14 minutes in penalties. The 6-3, 190-pound native of Lino Lakes, Minnesota has played in a total of 292 ECHL games in his career, with the Elmira Jackals, Missouri Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Wheeling Nailers and the Mariners, amassing 15 goals and 54 assists for 69 points, along with 209 PIM.
Prior to turning pro, the 29-year-old Tolkinen played four years at Quinnipiac, suiting up for 135 career games and registering nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, plus 151 penalty minutes.
ZACH TOLKINEN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Regular Season Playoffs
Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM
2010-11 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 25 0 3 3 22 -- -- -- -- --
2011-12 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 36 4 11 15 48 -- -- -- -- --
2012-13 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 38 2 5 7 51 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 36 3 19 22 30 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Elmira ECHL 72 5 14 19 58 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Elmira ECHL 44 1 10 11 29 -- -- -- -- --
Missouri ECHL 30 2 5 7 8 10 1 1 2 4
2016-17 Rapid City ECHL 24 2 2 4 6 -- -- -- -- --
Missouri ECHL 40 1 5 6 46 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 Wheeling ECHL 54 3 9 12 48 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Maine ECHL 28 1 9 10 14
The Wolf Pack are back in action tonight at the XL Center, hosting the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:00 PM game. The first 1,000 kids 12 or younger into the game will receive a free Wolf Pack rally towel, presented by Carvel.
Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2019
- Defenseman Dan Fick Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Tolkinen to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick - San Diego Gulls
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 19 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Host Bruins on Star Wars Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils January 19 Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- Tonight's Game vs. Syracuse Postponed to February 26 - Binghamton Devils
- Hogs Grab Early Lead, Falter Down Stretch against Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Fend off Stars, Collect 2-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Outscore Wild - Ontario Reign
- Big Deficit Squashes Roadrunners' Rebound Efforts in 7-3 Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Drop Close 2-1 Decision in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls to Ontario 6-5 - Iowa Wild
- Marody Nets OT Winner for Condors in 5-4 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton Steals Point in OT Loss Friday - Stockton Heat
- Chelios, Megan and Sateri Guide Griffins to 3-1 Win over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McNiven Backstops Rocket to 1-0 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Score Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.