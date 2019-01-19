Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Tolkinen to PTO

HARTFORD, January 19, 2019: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Zach Tolkinen to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Tolkinen, a fifth-year pro out of Quinnipiac University, has skated in 28 games this season with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, notching one goal and nine assists for ten points and serving 14 minutes in penalties. The 6-3, 190-pound native of Lino Lakes, Minnesota has played in a total of 292 ECHL games in his career, with the Elmira Jackals, Missouri Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Wheeling Nailers and the Mariners, amassing 15 goals and 54 assists for 69 points, along with 209 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the 29-year-old Tolkinen played four years at Quinnipiac, suiting up for 135 career games and registering nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, plus 151 penalty minutes.

ZACH TOLKINEN'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 25 0 3 3 22 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 36 4 11 15 48 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 38 2 5 7 51 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Quinnipiac U. ECAC 36 3 19 22 30 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Elmira ECHL 72 5 14 19 58 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Elmira ECHL 44 1 10 11 29 -- -- -- -- --

Missouri ECHL 30 2 5 7 8 10 1 1 2 4

2016-17 Rapid City ECHL 24 2 2 4 6 -- -- -- -- --

Missouri ECHL 40 1 5 6 46 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Wheeling ECHL 54 3 9 12 48 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Maine ECHL 28 1 9 10 14

