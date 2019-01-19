Marlies Kick off Five-Game Road Trip in Charlotte
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies (19-5-3-2) return to action tonight to take on the Charlotte Checkers (30-9-3-0) to kick off a five-game road trip. Returning to the ice following a week off from game action, the Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last game 5-1 to the Rochester Americans.
Heading into tonight's game, the Checkers are riding a three-game winning streak after picking up a 6-4 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday. They are 7-2-1-0 in their last ten and continue to sit atop the league standings.
While the Marlies dipped to below .500 at home (9-10-2-0) after Saturday's loss, they've continued to have a strong showing on the road (10-5-1-2). They have the league's second-best road power play (29.1%) and are second in goals for on the road with 84. Special teams situations will definitely be a key area to watch in tonight's matchup.
Players to watch: Charlotte centre Andrew Poturalski has three points in his last two games and leads the Checkers with 42 points, good for third in the league among active skaters. With two goals since his return from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Trevor Moore has now tied Chris Mueller for the team lead in goals with 19. Jeremy Bracco sits in the top 10 in points among active skaters in the league and continues to lead the Marlies and the league in assists with 29.
Puck drops at 6:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow us on Twitter for live game updates.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
19-15-3-2 Overall Record 30-9-3-0
1-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-0-0
Loss 1 Streak Win 3
138 Goals For 146
140 Goals Against 116
22.5% Power Play Percentage 19.1%
76.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.1%
C. Mueller/T. Moore (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (17)
C. Mueller (39) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (42)
E. McAdam (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (20)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2019
- Sens Storm Back to Beat Utica - Belleville Senators
- Comets Allow Five Unanswered Goals in Loss to Belleville - Utica Comets
- Marlies Kick off Five-Game Road Trip in Charlotte - Toronto Marlies
- Game #36 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Take on Texas Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Defenseman Dan Fick Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Tolkinen to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick - San Diego Gulls
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 19 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Host Bruins on Star Wars Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils January 19 Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- Tonight's Game vs. Syracuse Postponed to February 26 - Binghamton Devils
- Hogs Grab Early Lead, Falter Down Stretch against Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Fend off Stars, Collect 2-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Outscore Wild - Ontario Reign
- Big Deficit Squashes Roadrunners' Rebound Efforts in 7-3 Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Drop Close 2-1 Decision in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falls to Ontario 6-5 - Iowa Wild
- Marody Nets OT Winner for Condors in 5-4 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton Steals Point in OT Loss Friday - Stockton Heat
- Chelios, Megan and Sateri Guide Griffins to 3-1 Win over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McNiven Backstops Rocket to 1-0 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Score Season-High Seven Goals in 7-3 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.