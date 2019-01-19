Marlies Kick off Five-Game Road Trip in Charlotte

The Toronto Marlies (19-5-3-2) return to action tonight to take on the Charlotte Checkers (30-9-3-0) to kick off a five-game road trip. Returning to the ice following a week off from game action, the Marlies will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last game 5-1 to the Rochester Americans.

Heading into tonight's game, the Checkers are riding a three-game winning streak after picking up a 6-4 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday. They are 7-2-1-0 in their last ten and continue to sit atop the league standings.

While the Marlies dipped to below .500 at home (9-10-2-0) after Saturday's loss, they've continued to have a strong showing on the road (10-5-1-2). They have the league's second-best road power play (29.1%) and are second in goals for on the road with 84. Special teams situations will definitely be a key area to watch in tonight's matchup.

Players to watch: Charlotte centre Andrew Poturalski has three points in his last two games and leads the Checkers with 42 points, good for third in the league among active skaters. With two goals since his return from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Trevor Moore has now tied Chris Mueller for the team lead in goals with 19. Jeremy Bracco sits in the top 10 in points among active skaters in the league and continues to lead the Marlies and the league in assists with 29.

Puck drops at 6:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow us on Twitter for live game updates.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

19-15-3-2 Overall Record 30-9-3-0

1-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 3

138 Goals For 146

140 Goals Against 116

22.5% Power Play Percentage 19.1%

76.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.1%

C. Mueller/T. Moore (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (17)

C. Mueller (39) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (42)

E. McAdam (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (20)

