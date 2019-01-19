Tonight's Game vs. Syracuse Postponed to February 26

BINGHAMTON - Due to new developments on today's impending weather, the Binghamton Devils game against the Syracuse Crunch, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed to Tuesday, February 26 at 7:05 p.m.

All tickets for today's originally scheduled game will be honored on February 26. Fans who cannot attend that game may also exchange their tickets for any remaining 2018-19 regular-season game.

The Devils will email all season-ticket members and send additional updates via social media and www.binghamtondevils.com. For groups that have already purchased tickets for the game, please contact your group representative.

Due to the storm, New York State banned all tractor trailers and buses on I-81 roads effective today at 3.p.m.

The Binghamton Devils front office will reopen on Monday, January 21, at 9 a.m. to assist with any questions and concerns. On Monday, please call or text 607-722-7367.

