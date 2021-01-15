Solar Bears Announce Third Phase of 2020-21 Schedule
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its slate of 23 games to take place during the third window of the 2020-21 ECHL regular season schedule between February 12 through April 4. Single-game tickets for all Solar Bears home games in this schedule window will go on-sale to the general public on Monday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.
With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:
Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers
Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder
A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.
The Solar Bears will play the following dates (home dates at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center are in bold):
February
Saturday, Feb. 13 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28 at Jacksonville Icemen - 3 p.m.
March
Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida Everblades - 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 13 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Friday, March 19 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 20 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 21 at Jacksonville Icemen - 3 p.m.
Friday, March 26 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 28 at South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05 p.m.
April
Thursday, April 1 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.
Orlando's 2020-21 regular season schedule announced thus far can also be found here (please note that game dates, promotions, times and opponents are subject to change).
