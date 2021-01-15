Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, January 15 at 7:05 PM

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. SC Stingrays

Friday, January 15, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays, winners of three consecutive games, host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a weekend series beginning Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The upcoming contest will be the fifth this season between the two palmetto state rivals. All of Greenville's three wins on the year have come over the Rays, but SC has still secured points in three of the four contests. The Stingrays are at the top of the South Division with a 0.778 points percentage after nine games, while the Swamp Rabbits sit in fourth place (.500). South Carolina has continued to shine defensively, allowing just 2.22 goals per game which ranks as the best in the ECHL. South Carolina finished as the best defensive team in the league in 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. Although they've struggled on the power play early this season, the Stingrays broke through in their win over Wheeling on Saturday with three man-advantage tallies.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a .500 record after their first 10 games of the 2020-21 season, and come into the weekend after dropping consecutive overtime contests while on the road visiting the Indy Fuel. Six of the team's games have needed overtime to be decided. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront with nine points (1g, 8a). Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein is third on the team with six points (3g, 3a) including two overtime winners against the Rays. Forward Greg Meireles is second on the club with seven points in just seven games, while Joey Haddad, recently named the team's captain, has five points on three goals and two assists. After going without a point in his first five games, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, has five points (1g, 4a) in his last five contests. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played five of the club's 10 games and has a 2-1-1 record along with a goals-against average of 3.08.

