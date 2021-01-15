Everblades Ink Forward Nogard

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Friday that forward Luke Nogard has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Nogard, 26, split last season between the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and the Lausitzer Foxes in the German Professional League DEL-2. Nogard recorded 10 goals and 12 assists in 30 games with the Gladiators and added two goals and one assist in eight contests with Lausitzer overseas.

The Ancaster, Ontario native originally signed to play this year with the Atlanta Gladiators, but became a free agent after Atlanta opted out of the 2020-21 season.

Nogard has also seen action in the ECHL during the 2018-19 season with the Norfolk Admirals, where he registered 16 goals and 22 assists in 65 games. He also skated in four games with the Toledo Walleye in 2018.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Nogard spent four years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. His best collegiate season came during his senior year in 2017-18 when he put up nine goals and four assists.

Florida hits the road this weekend to play the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m., and then on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 Vodka!

