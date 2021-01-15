ECHL Announces Schedule Through April 4
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday the schedule for games running from February 12-April 4, 2021.
With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:
Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers
Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder
A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.
