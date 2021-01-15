Sadowy Scores in Shootout to Lift Solar Bears Past Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tad Kozun assisted on all three goals in regulation, and Dylan Sadowy netted the shootout-winning tally as the Orlando Solar Bears (6-4-0-0) picked up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (4-6-1-1) on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After Jacksonville built a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal from Nick Saracino at 7:39 of the first period, Taylor Cammarata redirected a point shot from Mark Auk past Eamon McAdam for his first goal of the season at 15:16 to tie the score.

Pascal Aquin scored in the second period to put Orlando in another one-goal deficit, but the visitors responded in the third frame as Tyler Bird redirected a shot from Kozun at 8:39 for his second of the season.

Jerry D'Amigo then gave Orlando its only lead in regulation at 15:44 with his first of the season, but Jared VanWormer scored for the Icemen at 16:05 to tie the score.

The Solar Bears were forced to play down a man early in overtime when they were whistled for a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice just 46 seconds into the extra frame, but Sparks and the defense came up big, with Sparks turning aside five Jacksonville shots in OT, sending the game to the penalty shot contest.

After Saracino was stopped by Garret Sparks in the top of the first round, Sadowy scored the lone goal for Orlando, as the Icemen failed to even the score in the shootout, lifting the Solar Bears to the win.

Sparks picked up the victory with 32 saves on 35 shots against; McAdam went 32-for-35 as well in taking the shootout loss.

NOTABLES:

Kozun's three points were a season-high among Solar Bears players

Mark Auk assisted on Cammarata's goal, giving him a three-game assist streak (4a) since joining Orlando

Orlando's comeback improved the team to 2-4-0-0 when trailing after two periods this season

The Solar Bears are 3-4-0-0 when allowing the first goal

The victory was Orlando's first road shootout win since March 23, 2019 at Florida (4-3 W)

Sparks' win was his 28th career victory for the Solar Bears, moving him past John Curry for sole possession of second on the team's all-time wins list

THREE STARS:

1) Dylan Sadowy - ORL

2) Tad Kozun - ORL

3) Nick Saracino - JAX

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

