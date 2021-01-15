Swamp Rabbits Acquire Anthony Rinaldi from Kansas City

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward Anthony Rinaldi from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange of forward Kamerin Nault.

Rinaldi, 25, previously signed a Standard Player Contract with Kansas City on Oct. 14, 2020 and appeared in five games with the Mavericks this season. The 6-foot-0, 185 pound forward made his professional debut on Dec. 18, 2020 versus Indy.

The Pierrefonds, Quebec native played four seasons at Union College from 2016-2020 and compiled 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists) in 140 games. Before Union, Rinaldi was named OJHL First All-Star Team and served as Alternate Captain with the Kingston Voyageurs in 2015-16. In his lone OJHL season, the right-handed shot posted a stellar 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games.

"Rinaldi is a right shot forward with a high end skill set," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He shoots the puck very well and his skating is also an asset. He produced in college and we believe he really helps balance out our forward lineup."

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights forward to a three games in three nights stretch beginning on Friday, January 15. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.

