Solar Bears Slip Past IceMen in Shootout 4-3

January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Orlando's Garret Sparks made 32 saves and stopped all three shots in the overtime shootout to life the Orlando Solar Bears to a 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Arena. Despite the loss, the Icemen earn a point, and are unbeaten in regulation in their last three games.

The Icemen's Nick Saracino scored first on the power play at 7:39 of the opening period to give Jacksonville to early advantage. However, Orlando's Taylor Cammarata backhanded a shot down low to even up the score at 1-1 just before the first intermission.

The Icemen gained the edge back in the second period when Pascal Aquin knocked in a cross-crease pass from Ara Nazarian to give Jacksonville the 2-1 lead.

However, in the third, the Solar Bears netted back-to-back goal to take a 3-2 lead. Tyler Bird tipped and redirected the first of those tallies, while Jerry D'Amigo sliced a backhanded shot past Icemen goaltender Eamon McAdam for the go-ahead goal at 15:44 of the third period.

However, the lead didn't last long, as just 21 second later Jacksonville's Jared VanWormer netted the game-tying goal. Saracino centered a pass amidst a scramnble in front and VanWormer lobbed a shot over the alley of sticks and into the net past an outstretched Garrett Sparks.

The goal would eventually force overtime, and both teams has some good chances to end the game, but both Sparks and McAdam stood tall to eventually send the game to be decided in the shootout. Orlanod's Dylan Sadowy was the only player to score in the shootout and he secured the 4-3 win for his club.

Icemen are back at home for a three-game set against the Florida Everblades on January 22, 23 and 24 at Veterans Memorial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.