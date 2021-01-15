Oilers Announce Third Segment of Schedule
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Friday the third segment of their 2020-21 schedule.
The Oilers will play a total of eight Friday, Saturday and Sunday home games at the BOK Center during the 24-game stretch. Tulsa also plays two Wednesday games at the BOK Center, totaling 10 home contests. Out of the 14 road games, six are on Fridays, four are on Saturdays and one is on a Sunday. The Oilers will also travel for three Wednesday games. Tulsa's most-common opponent will be Kansas City, facing the Mavericks eight times.
With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:
Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers
Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder
A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.
Oilers Third Phase Schedule (all times CST)
Friday, Feb. 12 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Saturday, Feb 13 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Wednesday, Feb. 17 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Friday, Feb. 19 - vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Saturday, Feb. 20 - vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Friday, Feb. 26 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, Feb. 27 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sunday, Feb. 28 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Wednesday, March 10 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena
Friday, March 12 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena
Saturday, March 13 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m.- INTRUST Bank Arena
Sunday, March 14 - vs Wichita - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Wednesday, March 17 - AT Allen - 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center
Friday, March 19 - AT Allen - 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center
Saturday, March 20 - vs Allen - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Sunday, March 21 - vs Allen - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Wednesday, March 24 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center
Friday, March 26 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center
Saturday, March 27 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center
Sunday, March 28 - AT Utah - 5:05 p.m. - Maverik Center
Wednesday, March 31 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Friday, April 2 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, April 3 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center
Sunday, April 4- vs Kansas City - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center
