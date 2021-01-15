Oilers Announce Third Segment of Schedule

TULSA, OK -The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Friday the third segment of their 2020-21 schedule.

The Oilers will play a total of eight Friday, Saturday and Sunday home games at the BOK Center during the 24-game stretch. Tulsa also plays two Wednesday games at the BOK Center, totaling 10 home contests. Out of the 14 road games, six are on Fridays, four are on Saturdays and one is on a Sunday. The Oilers will also travel for three Wednesday games. Tulsa's most-common opponent will be Kansas City, facing the Mavericks eight times.

With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

Oilers Third Phase Schedule (all times CST)

Friday, Feb. 12 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Saturday, Feb 13 - AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Friday, Feb. 19 - vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Saturday, Feb. 20 - vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Friday, Feb. 26 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, Feb. 27 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena

Sunday, Feb. 28 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Wednesday, March 10 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, March 12 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, March 13 - AT Wichita - 7:05 p.m.- INTRUST Bank Arena

Sunday, March 14 - vs Wichita - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Wednesday, March 17 - AT Allen - 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center

Friday, March 19 - AT Allen - 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center

Saturday, March 20 - vs Allen - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Sunday, March 21 - vs Allen - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Wednesday, March 24 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

Friday, March 26 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

Saturday, March 27 - AT Utah - 8:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

Sunday, March 28 - AT Utah - 5:05 p.m. - Maverik Center

Wednesday, March 31 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Friday, April 2 - AT Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena

Saturday, April 3 - vs Kansas City - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center

Sunday, April 4- vs Kansas City - 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center

