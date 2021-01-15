Greenville Inks Forward Jacob Hayhurst

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Jacob Hayhurst to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Hayhurst, 23, turns pro after completing his NCAA career with University of Michigan in 2019-20. The Mississauga, Ontario native produced 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) with the Wolverines after transferring from R.P.I. In three seasons at R.P.I., the forward contributed 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 102 games.

Prior to college, Hayhurst played one USHL season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2015-16 and posted 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists).

"Hayhurst is a shifty skilled forward who can create offense," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "He skates well and is effective both off the rush and through offensive zone play."

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights forward to a three games in three nights stretch beginning on Friday, January 15. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.

