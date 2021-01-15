Rush, ECHL, Announces Third Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule, Conference Alignment

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the third wave of schedule games for the 2020-21 ECHL Season, containing an additional 22 contests from February 12th to April 3rd.

Including the first two announcements of the 2020-21 schedule, these additions bring the current total of slated Rush games to 44 out of the full 72-game schedule. Additionally, with the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

The last installment of the 2020-21 schedule finished with the Rush playing the Tulsa Oilers at home on Wednesday, February 10th. The newest installment picks up there with an additional pair of games against the Oilers on Friday, February 12th, and Saturday, February 13th. Following the Oilers series, the Rush will embark on a seven game road trip, beginning with a "three-in-three" against the Utah Grizzlies from Friday, February 19th, to Sunday, February 21st. After playing Utah, the team will make a return trip to Wichita to take on the Thunder for four games in the span of five nights, playing Friday, February 26th, to Sunday, February 28th, and that Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Rush then return home for another eight-game homestand from March 5th to March 20th. For the first time ever in team history, the Rush will play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and welcome them to Rapid City in a "three-in-three" from Friday, March 5th, to Sunday, March 7th. Then the team transitions to another "three-in-three" against the Kansas City Mavericks, marking the first head-to-head meetings of the 2020-21 season for the long-time rivals, from Friday, March 12th, to Sunday, March 14th. Once again, the team will close out the homestand against the Grizzlies for a pair of matchups on Friday, March 19th, and Saturday, March 20th.

After the eight-game homestand, the Rush will make a brief return trip to Texas to take on the archrival Allen Americans. The three-game series will take place on Wednesday, March 24th, Friday, March 26th, and Saturday, March 27th. This installment of the schedule ends back in the Black Hills, where the Rush will welcome the Wichita Thunder for the first time this season. The pair of games is slated for Friday, April 2nd, and Saturday, April 3rd.

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

Below are the times and dates for the third wave of the ECHL schedule. HOME GAMES ARE IN CAPITALS. Please note that all times are listed in Mountain Daylight Time, and that all dates and times are subject to change:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH : RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 19th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, February 20th: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, February 21st: Rush @ Utah Grizzlies - 1:10 p.m.

Friday, February 26th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder: 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 27th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 28th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2nd: Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH: RUSH VS GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH: RUSH VS GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS - 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7TH: RUSH VS GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS - 4:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12TH: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 14TH: RUSH VS KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 4:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19TH: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20TH: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24th: Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26th: Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 27th: Rush @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND: RUSH VS WICHITA THUNDER - 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3RD: RUSH VS WICHITA THUNDER - 7:05 p.m.

The Rush continue their eight-game homestand with a "three-in-three" this weekend against the Tulsa Oilers, marking the long-time rivals first head-to-head showdowns of the 2020-21 season. Puck drop for Friday, January 15th and Saturday, January 16th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday's series finale on January 17th is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT.

