Third Window of Games Announced
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a third window of dates for the 2020-21 season.
During the third window of games, the Thunder will head to Utah for the first time this season. Wichita will be on the road for five-straight from February 12 to February 23. After that, the Thunder will play their longest homestand to date (9 games) from February 26 to March 13. Wichita will also play on St. Patrick's Day, hosting the Indy Fuel. The Thunder makes their first-ever trip to Wheeling from March 19 to 21 for a three-game set.
Next 27 games below:
February
Friday, February 12 at Utah
Saturday, February 13 at Utah
Sunday, February 14 at Utah
Friday, February 19 at Tulsa
Saturday, February 20 at Tulsa
Sunday, February 21 vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, February 23 at Kansas City
Friday, February 26 vs. Rapid City
Saturday, February 27 vs. Rapid City
Sunday, February 28 vs. Rapid City
March
Tuesday, March 2 vs. Rapid City
Friday, March 5 vs. Utah
Saturday, March 6 vs. Utah
Wednesday, March 10 vs. Tulsa
Friday, March 12 vs. Tulsa
Saturday, March 13 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, March 14 at Tulsa
Wednesday, March 17 vs. Indy
Friday, March 19 at Wheeling
Saturday, March 20 at Wheeling
Sunday, March 21 at Wheeling
Wednesday, March 24 vs Kansas City
Friday, March 26 vs. Kansas City
Saturday, March 27 at Kansas City
Sunday, March 28 at Kansas City
April
Friday, April 2 at Rapid City
Saturday, April 3 at Rapid City
The ECHL Board of Governors also approved conference alignment for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers
Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder
A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.
