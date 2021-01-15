Third Window of Games Announced

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a third window of dates for the 2020-21 season.

During the third window of games, the Thunder will head to Utah for the first time this season. Wichita will be on the road for five-straight from February 12 to February 23. After that, the Thunder will play their longest homestand to date (9 games) from February 26 to March 13. Wichita will also play on St. Patrick's Day, hosting the Indy Fuel. The Thunder makes their first-ever trip to Wheeling from March 19 to 21 for a three-game set.

Next 27 games below:

February

Friday, February 12 at Utah

Saturday, February 13 at Utah

Sunday, February 14 at Utah

Friday, February 19 at Tulsa

Saturday, February 20 at Tulsa

Sunday, February 21 vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, February 23 at Kansas City

Friday, February 26 vs. Rapid City

Saturday, February 27 vs. Rapid City

Sunday, February 28 vs. Rapid City

March

Tuesday, March 2 vs. Rapid City

Friday, March 5 vs. Utah

Saturday, March 6 vs. Utah

Wednesday, March 10 vs. Tulsa

Friday, March 12 vs. Tulsa

Saturday, March 13 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, March 14 at Tulsa

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Indy

Friday, March 19 at Wheeling

Saturday, March 20 at Wheeling

Sunday, March 21 at Wheeling

Wednesday, March 24 vs Kansas City

Friday, March 26 vs. Kansas City

Saturday, March 27 at Kansas City

Sunday, March 28 at Kansas City

April

Friday, April 2 at Rapid City

Saturday, April 3 at Rapid City

The ECHL Board of Governors also approved conference alignment for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

