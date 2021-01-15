Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits hit the ice in Charleston against their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. The Upstate will play South Carolina on back-to-back nights beginning tonight before concluding a three games in as many nights stretch on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-3-1) at South Carolina Stingrays (6-1-2-0)

January 15, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #11 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Terry Wicklum (98)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their point streak to six games last Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel. Max Zimmer tallied for the Swamp Rabbits at 17:21 of the second period before Matt Wedman doubled his team's lead at 6:10 of the third period. Indy erased their 2-0 deficit late with two extra attacker goals before Matt Marcinew walked off the contest for Indy at 1:48 of overtime. South Carolina is coming off a pair of home ice victories over the Wheeling Nailers, most recently winning by a 6-3 margin last Saturday. Dylan Steman scored twice and Cole Ully produced four points (one goal, three assists) for South Carolina.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK:

Going into Friday, four new players have joined the Greenville Swamp Rabbits roster. On Tuesday, Greenville announced the additions of forward Luc Brown and defenseman Gordi Myer. Brown, 24, served as assistant captain at University of Alaska-Anchorage during the 2019-20 season. The Napanee, Ontario native concluded his collegiate career by leading his team in points (20) and averaging a point per game (eight goals, 12 assists) through 20 appearances. Myer, 24, joins Swamp Town after four seasons at Ohio State University totaling 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists) in 133 games. On Thursday, Greenville signed forward Jacob Hayhurst, 23, after completing his NCAA career at Michigan in 2019-20. Additionally on Thursday, Greenville acquired forward Anthony Rinaldi from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for Kamerin Nault. Rinaldi, 25, appeared in five games with the Mavericks this season.

RELIABLE SAMUEL:

Swamp Rabbits blueliner Samuel Jardine continues to be a reliable offensive source through Greenville's first 10 games. Jardine posted three assists across three games last week and has totaled nine points (one goal, eight assists) on the campaign. The Lacombe, Alberta native is tied for the ECHL lead in points among defenseman with Allen's Matt Register (one goal, eight assists in 11 games).

ZIMMER ZOOMS OUT OF THE GATE:

Max Zimmer's ECHL career is only six games old, but the rookie forward is currently riding a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist) heading into Friday night. Zimmer's first professional goal stood as the eventual game-winner on New Year's Day in Greenville's 3-1 win over the Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Medina, Minnesota native scored on January 6 versus Wheeling, posted his first pro assist last Friday in Indy, and converted his third goal of the season the following night.

SIX LOOKING FOR SEVEN:

Greenville's current six-game point streak is the longest since the 2017-18 season. From October 28, 2017-November 18, 2017, the Swamp Rabbits posted standings points in nine straight games (8-0-1-0). In the nine-game point streak, Greenville faced South Carolina twice on November 3, 2017 and November 18, 2017. In the Upstate's current six-game point streak, half the games have been played against the Stingrays (2-0-0-1). Since relocating to Greenville from Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 2010, Greenville's longest point streak sits at 10 games, reached in 2010-11 (9-0-0-1) and 2014-15 (9-0-0-1).

