Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

January 15, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Referee: Alex Normandin (#26) Linesmen: Brady Fagan (#89) & Killian McNamara (#90)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears. The Icemen are riding high after posting back-to-back wins in their two previous outings. Jacksonville earned its first road win of the season in Estero on Wednesday, defeating the first place Florida Everblades 4-1. Meanwhile a well-rested Solar Bears team comes to town having been idle since losing to the Icemen last Saturday.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Orlando claimed the first meeting of the season on December 29, with a 3-2 overtime victory at the Amway Center, while Jacksonville defeated the Solar Bears at home last Saturday by a 4-1 count. Orlando leads the All-Time series 26-6-1-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Nick Saracino leads the Icemen with nine points (3g, 6a) overall and also leads his team in scoring against Orlando with four points (4a).... Despite surrendering a power play goal on Wednesday against the Everblades, the Icemen penalty kill remains second best in the league at 90.2-percent. On the other side of the special team's department, the Icemen are second on the power play at home at an impressive 27.3-percent. In fact, six of the Icemen's seven power play goals this season have been scored on home ice.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Garret Sparks returned to the Solar Bears yesterday after spending time in the Calgary Flames training camp. Sparks has appeared in 37 NHL contests with the Toronto Maple Leads from 2015-2019, while making one appearance last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. for the first time since the 2015 season...Rookie forward Ryan Lohin is tied for third among ECHL rookies with five goals. Lohin's five tallies leads Orlando.

Next Home Games

January 22, 23 & 24 vs. Florida Everblades

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.