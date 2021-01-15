Grizzlies Add 13 Home Games to 2020-21 Schedule

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies and the ECHL have announced the next round of games for the 2020-21 regular season, and includes the next 13 home dates for the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies will be home on February 12th-14th against the Wichita Thunder. The following weekend the Rapid City Rush return for their 2nd visit of the season from February 19th-21st. The Allen Americans return for a 2nd time to the West Valley area for a 3 game series from March 12th-14th. The Tulsa Oilers are in town for a 4 game series in late March. The March 26th and 27th home games against Tulsa are the make-up games from the postponed 2 game series on December 18th and 19th.

On the road the Grizzlies will visit Wheeling for the 3rd consecutive season. This time it's a 3 game trip from February 26th-28th. Utah makes 2 separate stops in Allen, visiting on a Wednesday night on March 3rd and returning to Allen Event Center for a 3 game series from April 1st-3rd. The Grizzlies also make stops to division opponents Wichita and Rapid City.

With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

Tickets are available for every Utah Grizzlies home game by going to utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Capacity is limited to 1,800 with social distancing and masks required. For the latest information and updates on the 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Next Wave of Home Games

Friday, February 12 vs. Wichita Thunder. 7:10pm

Saturday, February 13 vs Wichita Thunder. 7:10pm

Sunday, February 14 vs Wichita Thunder. 1:10pm

Friday, February 19 vs. Rapid City Rush. 7:10pm

Saturday, February 20 vs Rapid City Rush. 7:10pm

Sunday, February 21 vs Rapid City Rush. 1:10pm

Friday, March 12 vs. Allen Americans. 7:10pm

Saturday, March 13 vs Allen Americans. 7:10pm

Sunday, March 14 vs Allen Americans. 1:10pm

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Tulsa Oilers. 7:10pm

Friday, March 26 vs. Tulsa Oilers. 7:10pm

Saturday, March 27 vs Tulsa Oilers. 7:10pm

Sunday, March 28 vs Tulsa Oilers. 1:10pm

Road Games in Next Set of Games

Friday, February 26th Utah @ Wheeling. 5:10 pm.

Saturday, February 27th Utah @ Wheeling. 5:10 pm

Sunday, February 28th Utah @ Wheeling. 2:10 pm.

Wednesday, March 3rd Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, March 5th Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, March 6th Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Friday, March 19th Utah @ Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 20th Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Thursday, April 1 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, April 2 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, April 3 Utah @ Allen. 6:05 pm.

