Greenville Adds Two More Players Prior to Weekend
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed defenseman Eric Williams and forward Shawn Cameron to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.
Williams, 25, skated in 62 games on the blue line with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season and registered 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in his rookie campaign. The Newmarket, Ontario native turned pro late in 2018-19 by appearing in two games with the Manchester Monarchs and tallying two assists before later playing in two games with the Charlotte Checkers.
In four seasons at Northeastern University, Williams helped the Huskies capture two Hockey East titles.
Cameron, 25, turns pro after playing his last four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). From 2016-2020, the 5-foot-11, 194 pound forward registered 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 140 games at RIT.
Prior to college, Cameron led the CCHL in goals (40), points (91), and earned league Most Valuable Player and First All-Star Team during the 2015-16 campaign with the Cumberland Grads.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights to a three games in three nights stretch beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston tonight and tomorrow. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.
