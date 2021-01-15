Everblades Announce More Games for 2021
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday additional games through April, referred to as "Mini Season C."
The final portion of the Everblades schedule will be announced at a later date.
The Florida Everblades additional 2021 schedule is as follows:
February
Friday, Feb. 12 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm
Saturday, Feb. 13 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm
Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30pm
Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb. 20 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm
Friday, Feb. 26 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00pm
March
Friday, Mar. 5 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Saturday, Mar. 6 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Sunday, Mar. 7 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00pm
Wednesday, Mar. 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm
Friday, Mar. 12 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm
Saturday, Mar. 13 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Friday, Mar. 19 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 20 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm
Sunday, Mar. 21 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05pm
Wednesday, Mar. 24 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:30pm
Friday, Mar. 26 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:30pm
Saturday, Mar. 27 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:00pm
April
Thursday, Apr. 1 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Friday, Apr. 2 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
Saturday, Apr. 3 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm
*Schedule is subject to change*
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021
- Greenville Adds Two More Players Prior to Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- IceMen Announce Third Tier of 2020-21 Season Schedule - Jacksonville IceMen
- Komets Announce Start of Season Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Everblades Announce More Games for 2021 - Florida Everblades
- Rush, ECHL, Announces Third Wave of 2020-21 Season Schedule, Conference Alignment - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits, ECHL Announce Next Phase of Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Third Phase of 2020-21 Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Announce Third Window of ECHL Schedule - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Add 13 Home Games to 2020-21 Schedule - Utah Grizzlies
- Third Window of Games Announced - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Schedule Through April 4 - ECHL
- Oilers Announce Third Segment of Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Adds New Dates to 2021 Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Announce Part Three of 2020-21 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Clear Six New Players for Weekend against Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Greenville Inks Forward Jacob Hayhurst - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Anthony Rinaldi from Kansas City - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: January 15, 2021 Kansas City at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, January 15 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Ink Forward Nogard - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.