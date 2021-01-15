Everblades Announce More Games for 2021

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday additional games through April, referred to as "Mini Season C."

The final portion of the Everblades schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Florida Everblades additional 2021 schedule is as follows:

February

Friday, Feb. 12 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 13 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30pm

Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 20 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00pm

March

Friday, Mar. 5 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Saturday, Mar. 6 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Sunday, Mar. 7 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00pm

Wednesday, Mar. 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm

Friday, Mar. 12 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:30pm

Saturday, Mar. 13 vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Friday, Mar. 19 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

Saturday, Mar. 20 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

Sunday, Mar. 21 @ Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05pm

Wednesday, Mar. 24 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:30pm

Friday, Mar. 26 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:30pm

Saturday, Mar. 27 vs. Wheeling Nailers - 7:00pm

April

Thursday, Apr. 1 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Friday, Apr. 2 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Saturday, Apr. 3 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

*Schedule is subject to change*

