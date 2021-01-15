Fuel Announce Third Window of ECHL Schedule

January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday the third window of their 2020-21 ECHL schedule. After finishing their first fifteen games of the ECHL season, the Fuel kick off the third window of their 2020-21 season with a visit to the Wheeling Nailers on February 14.

Under the ECHL split-season guidelines, the following 13 teams began a 72-game season on December 11th - Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. Additionally, the ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, have approved the opportunity for the Fort Wayne Komets to participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season beginning in February 2021.

With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

Opening up the third window of the ECHL season, the Fuel will visit the Wheeling Nailers for a Sunday afternoon matchup on February 14. Playing their first games of the 2020-21 ECHL season, Fort Wayne will visit Indiana Farmers Coliseum on February 17th for a Wednesday night matchup. Closing out the month of February, the Fuel will host Greenville for three games in three days, as well as visit Wheeling once and host Fort Wayne on February 26 and 27.

Keeping the Midwestern trend through the month of March, Indy will face the Kansas City Mavericks four times (one home, three road), Fort Wayne four times (one home, three road) as well as Wichita and Wheeling once each before opening the month of April with two home games against Wheeling and Jacksonville.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.