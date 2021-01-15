Grizzlies Defeat Mavericks 4-1
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Pat Cannone had 1 goal and 2 assists and Matthew Boucher scored his first professional goal to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Maverik Center.
The game was scoreless for the first 29 minutes of play until Utah defenseman Miles Gendron scored his 2nd of the season with Christian Horn and Pat Cannone getting the assists with 10:28 left in the period. Kansas City responded a minute 17 later as Brodie Reid scored his 3rd of the year to tie the game. Late in the 3rd period Cannone converted on a great centering pass from Trey Bradley to give Utah a 2-1 lead after 2 periods.
The Grizzlies got a power play after Justin Woods was called for tripping 1:36 into the third. Utah capitalized as Cedric Pare scored on a one timer from Cannone for his 3rd goal of the season. 4 minutes 15 seconds later it was Boucher, who scored to make it 4-1. Boucher had 1 goal and 1 assist and was involved in his first pro win. Trey Bradley had 2 assists in the victory as Utah goes to 5-2-1-1 on the year, while Kansas City falls to 2-6-1-1.
Kansas City goaltender Matt Greenfield was making his professional debut and saved 32 of 36. For Utah, Peyton Jones saved 15 of 16 to go to 4-1-1-1 on the year.
Game 2 of the 3 game series is Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available by going to utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with masks required and social distancing.
3 stars.
1. Pat Cannone (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2.
2. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 assists.
