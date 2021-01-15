Nailers Announce Part Three of 2020-21 Schedule

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced part three of their 2020-21 season. This portion of the schedule contains games 19 through 42, which will be played between February 12th and April 3rd.

Part three of the schedule begins with a three-game homestand, and the Nailers get to be the first team to welcome the Fort Wayne Komets into their new season. Fort Wayne visits Wheeling on February 12th and 13th, before making way for the Indy Fuel to come to town for a "No Love Lost" Valentine's Day matinee.

The Nailers and Komets will get to know each other quite well during this stretch of games, as they will play ten times, including nine of the first 14. February 19-21 will be a three-game series at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and the two rivals will also play in Fort Wayne on March 5th, 6th, and April 3rd. The Komets come to Wheeling again for a two-game set on March 12th and 13th.

Aside from one more home clash (February 24th) and two more trips to Indiana Farmers Coliseum (March 14th & April 2nd), the Nailers will get to take a bit of a breather from the Fuel, as some different opponents make their way onto the schedule.

On February 26th, 27th, and 28th, the Utah Grizzlies will make their way to WesBanco Arena for the third consecutive season. Then, on March 19th, 20th, and 21st, Wheeling will face the Wichita Thunder for the first time ever, with all three matches taking place in Downtown Wheeling. Another first time visitor is the Jacksonville Icemen, and we aren't fooling you about that April 1st contest. Additionally, the Nailers will do battle with the Florida Everblades for the first time since the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs, as the teams will play a three-game set in the Sunshine State on March 24th, 26th, and 27th.

In addition to the schedule, the ECHL has also announced its conference format for the current season. The Nailers are playing in the Eastern Conference, along with the Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays. The format for the Kelly Cup Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

A limited number of tickets are available for Nailers home games this season, in addition to season memberships and flex packs. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

2020-21 Schedule Part 3

Fri. Feb. 12 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Sat. Feb. 13 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Sun. Feb. 14 vs. Indy, 4:10

Fri. Feb. 19 at Fort Wayne, 8:05

Sat. Feb. 20 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

Sun. Feb. 21 at Fort Wayne, 5:05

Wed. Feb. 24 vs. Indy, 7:10

Fri. Feb. 26 vs. Utah, 7:10

Sat. Feb. 27 vs. Utah, 7:10

Sun. Feb. 28 vs. Utah, 4:10

Fri. Mar. 5 at Fort Wayne, 8:05

Fri. Mar. 6 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

Fri. Mar. 12 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Sat. Mar. 13 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:10

Sun. Mar. 14 at Indy, 3:05

Fri. Mar. 19 vs. Wichita, 7:10

Sat. Mar. 20 vs. Wichita, 7:10

Sun. Mar. 21 vs. Wichita, 4:10

Wed. Mar. 24 at Florida, 7:30

Fri. Mar. 26 at Florida, 7:30

Sat. Mar. 27 at Florida, 7:00

Thu. Apr. 1 vs. Jacksonville, 7:10

Fri. Apr. 2 at Indy, 7:05

Sat. Apr. 3 at Fort Wayne, 7:35

