IceMen Announce Third Tier of 2020-21 Season Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Friday the third tier of the game schedule for the 2020-2021 regular season. The third tier features 22 additional games to the Icemen's schedule, including ten additional home games. This third tier of the Icemen's schedule begins on February 14.

The remainder of the 2020-21 schedule from April 4 through June 3) is expected to be announced at a later date. The following is a complete listing of the Icemen's remaining 2020-21 schedule as it stands through April 3:

Friday, January 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 17 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, January 18 at S. Carolina, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 22 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 23 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 24 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 30 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 31 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 5 at S. Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 6 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

------3rd Tier------

Sunday, February 14 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 19 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 26 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 28 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 11 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 12 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 2 at Fort Wayne, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

** Schedule subject to change

*** Additional games to be played through June 3 will be announced at a later date.

