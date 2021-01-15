ECHL Adds New Dates to 2021 Schedule

January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced additional dates for the 2020-21 regular season schedule Friday. The South Carolina Stingrays will have 13 home games on the third part of the calendar from February 12 thru April 4, as well as 11 road games.

New home dates include February 12-13 against Florida, February 14 & March 3, 5, 6 vs. Jacksonville, March 19-21 vs. Fort Wayne, March 27-28 vs. Orlando and matchups with Greenville on March 31 and April 4.

The full updated schedule now consists of 46 games. With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the ECHL Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder

A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.

More information, including promotions for new home dates will be announced soon. The Rays' newly updated upcoming schedule can be seen in full below.

This week, the Stingrays welcome the Swamp Rabbits back to the North Charleston Coliseum for a two-game series beginning with Wizard Night on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The two teams will also play in North Charleston on Saturday on Youth Sports Night at 6:05. SC also hosts Jacksonville on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday game at 1:05 p.m.

Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:

January 15 vs. Greenville

January 16 vs. Greenville

January 18 vs. Jacksonville

January 22 at Wheeling

January 23 at Wheeling

January 24 at Wheeling

January 29 at Florida

January 30 at Florida

January 31 at Orlando

February 3 vs. Greenville

February 4 at Greenville

February 5 vs. Jacksonville

February 10 vs. Florida

February 12 vs. Florida

February 13 vs. Florida

February 14 vs. Jacksonville

February 19 at Jacksonville

February 20 at Jacksonville

February 24 at Florida

February 26 at Florida

February 27 at Florida

March 3 vs. Jacksonville

March 5 vs. Jacksonville

March 6 vs. Jacksonville

March 9 at Orlando

March 10 at Florida

March 12 at Florida

March 19 vs. Fort Wayne

March 20 vs. Fort Wayne

March 21 vs. Fort Wayne

March 26 at Orlando

March 27 vs. Orlando

March 28 vs. Orlando

March 31 vs. Greenville

April 2 at Greenville

April 3 at Greenville

April 4 vs. Greenville

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Group and season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.