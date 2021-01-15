ECHL Adds New Dates to 2021 Schedule
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced additional dates for the 2020-21 regular season schedule Friday. The South Carolina Stingrays will have 13 home games on the third part of the calendar from February 12 thru April 4, as well as 11 road games.
New home dates include February 12-13 against Florida, February 14 & March 3, 5, 6 vs. Jacksonville, March 19-21 vs. Fort Wayne, March 27-28 vs. Orlando and matchups with Greenville on March 31 and April 4.
The full updated schedule now consists of 46 games. With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this schedule, the ECHL Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:
Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers
Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder
A schedule for games through the completion of the regular season on June 6, 2021, as well as the format for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, will be announced at a later date. Standings for the 2020-21 Season will be determined by winning percentage.
More information, including promotions for new home dates will be announced soon. The Rays' newly updated upcoming schedule can be seen in full below.
This week, the Stingrays welcome the Swamp Rabbits back to the North Charleston Coliseum for a two-game series beginning with Wizard Night on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The two teams will also play in North Charleston on Saturday on Youth Sports Night at 6:05. SC also hosts Jacksonville on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday game at 1:05 p.m.
Stingrays 2020-21 Updated Schedule:
January 15 vs. Greenville
January 16 vs. Greenville
January 18 vs. Jacksonville
January 22 at Wheeling
January 23 at Wheeling
January 24 at Wheeling
January 29 at Florida
January 30 at Florida
January 31 at Orlando
February 3 vs. Greenville
February 4 at Greenville
February 5 vs. Jacksonville
February 10 vs. Florida
February 12 vs. Florida
February 13 vs. Florida
February 14 vs. Jacksonville
February 19 at Jacksonville
February 20 at Jacksonville
February 24 at Florida
February 26 at Florida
February 27 at Florida
March 3 vs. Jacksonville
March 5 vs. Jacksonville
March 6 vs. Jacksonville
March 9 at Orlando
March 10 at Florida
March 12 at Florida
March 19 vs. Fort Wayne
March 20 vs. Fort Wayne
March 21 vs. Fort Wayne
March 26 at Orlando
March 27 vs. Orlando
March 28 vs. Orlando
March 31 vs. Greenville
April 2 at Greenville
April 3 at Greenville
April 4 vs. Greenville
- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2020-21 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Group and season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
