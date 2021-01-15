Americans Announce Second Phase of the 2020-2021 Schedule

Allen Americans goaltender Zachary Sawchenko vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce phase two of the 2020-2021 schedule.

The Americans and Utah Grizzlies will play a one-game matchup on Tuesday, February 9th at 7:05 pm in Allen. The team will then play a home and home against the Kansas City Mavericks beginning on February 13th that includes back to back day games in Kansas City. The Mavericks come to Allen for two games on February 19th and 20th.

Allen will travel to Greenville, South Carolina for the first time ever in late February, for a three-game, Thursday, Friday and Saturday series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (February 25th-February 27th).

Utah returns to the Allen Event Center for one game on Wednesday, March 3rd, which starts the first of four in a row against the Grizzlies. The Americans then head to Utah the following week for a Friday, Saturday and Sunday night series at the Maverik Center.

The Americans close out March, and welcome in April, with six straight home games. Rapid City will be in Texas for three games starting on March 24th, followed by three against Utah on April 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

