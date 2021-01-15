Swamp Rabbits, ECHL Announce Next Phase of Schedule
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits in conjunction with the ECHL are proud to announce an additional window of regular season games through April 4, 2021. Today's announcement releases an additional 24 dates (13 home, 11 away) amid Greenville's current 72 game regular season.
The next window features weekend heavy and family friendly dates including three Fridays, six Saturdays and three Sundays on home ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville will host the Orlando Solar Bears on Valentines Weekend on February 13-14, and conclude February with a three-game homestand against the Allen American on February 25-28.
Springtime hockey in the Upstate will return with a homestand on March 19-21 versus the Florida Everblades, followed by a back-to-back home set against the Jacksonville Icemen on March 27-28.
The Swamp Rabbits will begin April with back-to-back home tilts against their in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays on April 2-3.
Dates for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket on sale information for the additional 13 home games announced today will be coming soon, as well as additional Promotions and Theme Nights.
