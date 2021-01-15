Grizzlies Preview: January 15, 2021 Kansas City at Utah

Kansas City Mavericks (2-5-1-1, 6 points) at Utah Grizzlies (4-2-1-1, 10 points)

January 15, 2021 | 7:10 PM | Game #9 | Maverik Center Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (# 24)

Linesmen: James McKenna (# 96), Craig Peterson (# 58)

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - It's the beginning of a 3 game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah went 4-3-1 against Kansas City last season, with the final game being played on February 24th, 2020, a game Utah won 3-0 as Ryan Wagner scored twice.

Grizzlies Looking Good Early In Games

Utah has outscored opponents 10 to 3 in the 8 games played this season. Utah has not allowed a first period goal in 4 consecutive games.

Grizzlies Among Lead in Team Stats

Utah is tied for 2nd in the league in shorthanded goals with 3. Defenseman Ian Scheid leads all defenseman in shooting percentage (23.1%). Scheid also is tied for defenseman in power play points with 3. Charlie Gerard's 35 shots on goal are tied for the most among league rookies.

Division Format for 2021 Season

With the Fort Wayne Komets joining the 2020-21 Season as part of this next set of games on the schedule, the Board of Governors has approved the following Conference alignment for this season:

Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers

Western Conference - Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies and Wichita Thunder.

Roster Moves This Week

Grizzlies sign Sandy, Utah native Jared Pike. He played in 3 games earlier this season with the Grizzlies.

Last Weekend In Tulsa

January 10th, 2021: Utah 2, Tulsa 3 (Shootout)

Matt Abt and Charlie Gerard each scored a goal for Utah. Peyton Jones saved 40 of 42 and 3 of 4 in the shootout. Jack Jenkins and Joe Wegwerth were each a +2.

January 9th, 2021: Utah 0, Tulsa 1

Tulsa goaltender Roman Durny stopped all 26 Utah shots as the Oilers defeated the Grizzlies 1-0. Matthew Boucher and Charlie Gerard each had 4 shots for Utah.

January 8th, 2021: Utah 2, Tulsa 3 (OT)

Tulsa defeated Utah 3-2 in overtime. Grizz got a 2nd period goal from Charlie Gerard, his 3rd of the season. Gerard leads the team with 28 shots on goal. Cedric Pare tied the game at 2 in the third period for his 2nd of the season. Utah outshot Tulsa 28 to 26. Tulsa had averaged 36.7 shots per game coming into play last night. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 23 of 26, while Tulsa's Olle Eriksson Ek saved 26 of 28. In overtime, Tulsa's Bryce Kindopp scored the game winning goal 3:08 in. Jack Badini and Adam Pleskach also scored for the Oilers. It was the first game Utah played this season that was decided past regulation.

Parker Gahagen Has Looked Good

Gahagen saved 28 of 30 shots in Utah's 3-2 win on January 2nd, 2021. Gahagen was great for Newfoundland last year, going 10-4 with a 1.81 Goals Against Average and a .939 save percentage.

About the Kansas City Mavericks

The Mavericks are led by first year head coach Tad O' Had. Their leading scorer is Giorgio Estephan, who has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists). Former Grizzly captain CJ Eick has been with Kansas City since a midseason trade in the 2017-18 season. Eick has 2 points in 8 games this season.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White,

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 253 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-2-1-1

Home record: 3-0.

Road record: 1-2-1-1

Win percentage: .625 (3rd in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 3.

Goals per game: 3.00 (6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.75 (5th).

Shots per game: 33.00 (5th).

Shots against per game: 30.50 (5th).

Power Play: 18.5 % - 5 for 27 (3rd).

Penalty Kill: 85.7 % - 24 for 28 (Tied for 8th).

Record When Scoring First: 3-2. Utah has scored first in 5 of the 8 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 2

Opposition 1 2

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth/Charlie Gerard (4)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cuglietta (9)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+6)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth (18)

Power Play Points: Wegwerth/Scheid (3)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (32)

Shooting Percentage: Ian Scheid (23.1 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (3)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.952)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (1.51).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 10 7 7 0 0 24 Utah Grizzlies 101 91 68 4 264

Opposition 3 11 6 1 1 22 Opposition 85 86 68 4 243

