Komets Announce Start of Season Schedule

Fort Wayne, IN -- The Fort Wayne Komets announced today their start of season schedule. Starting February 12th, the Komets will play 21 games through April 3rd, with the remaining 29 games to be released at a later date. The 69th season of Komets hockey will begin on the road Friday, February 12th at Wheeling, with the home opener set for Friday, February 19th.

The ECHL for the '20-'21 season will consist of 14 active teams. The Komets will participate in the Western Conference with Allen, Kansas City, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah, and Wichita. The Eastern Conference consists of Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Orlando, South Carolina, and Wheeling.

All other teams will return for the 2021-2022 season.

During this first portion of the schedule, the Komets will play 10 home games and 11 on the road. The club will start with a pair of games at Wheeling, February 12th and 13th.

The 2020-2021 regular season will conclude on June 6th with the Kelly Cup Playoffs to follow. The remainder of the regular season schedule along with the playoff format will be released later. Standings for the 2020-2021 season will be determined by winning percentage.

There will be a one-week exclusive ticket purchasing window for season ticket holders only from January 25th-January 30th. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, February 1st at 10am at the Memorial Coliseum.

Walk-up ticket prices for all fans, other than Komets season ticket holders in good standing, are $30 for lower arena, $27 for upper arena, $21 Pepsi Zone and $13 for upper deck.

"It's great to get tickets on sale for the '20- '21 Komet season. Fans will have to purchase tickets in PODS and those sitting in those PODS will have to be from the same household," said Komets President Michael Franke. "These are the guidelines that will make Komet hockey at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum a safe place, in conjunction with all of the measures that have been put in place."

For more ticket information contact the Komets office 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

