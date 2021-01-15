ECHL Transactions - January 15
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 15, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to South Carolina
Greenville:
Add Eric Williams, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shawn Cameron, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mike McNamee, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Carlisle, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Benjamin Finkelstein, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Add Jeff Taylor, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Szmatula, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Boston Leier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kamerin Nault, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Osburn, D loaned to Tucson
Orlando:
Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve
Delete J.J. Piccinich, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Syracuse
Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse
Delete Clint Windsor, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve
Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Michael Joly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
