ECHL Transactions - January 15

January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 15, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Cole Fraser, D traded to South Carolina

Greenville:

Add Eric Williams, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn Cameron, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryce Reddick, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mike McNamee, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Carlisle, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Benjamin Finkelstein, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Add Jeff Taylor, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Szmatula, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Boston Leier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Osburn, D loaned to Tucson

Orlando:

Add Taylor Cammarata, F activated from reserve

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve

Delete J.J. Piccinich, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled by Syracuse

Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Syracuse

Delete Clint Windsor, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jesse Lees, D activated from reserve

Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Tanner Jago, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Michael Joly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

ECHL Stories from January 15, 2021

