Four Solar Bears Head to AHL Syracuse
January 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forwards Peter Abbandonato and Ryan Lohin, defenseman Devante Stephens and goaltender Clint Windsor have been recalled to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Abbandonato, 22, has six points (3g-3a) in nine games with Orlando this season.
Lohin, 24, has seven points (5g-2a) in six games with the Solar Bears.
Stephens, 24, has four points (1g-3a) in seven games with Orlando.
Windsor, 27, has posted a 3-3-0 record in seven appearances this season with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to Jacksonville to battle the Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tonight at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
