Six Goals = One Victory: Lions Dominate Thunder

The Lions defeated the Adirondack Thunder 6-3 Saturday night in Glens Falls, New York.

A well-played first period produced only one goal, scored by the Lions' Dylan Labbe.

The start of the second period saw Thunder defenceman Trey Phillips get the home side on the board, and that was followed by a second marker, this time by Adirondack's Shane Harper as he beat Lions netminder Anthony Pagliarulo. However, Lions forward Anthony Nellis evened the score at 2-2 at the end of the second period.

The Lions started the third period firing on all cylinders, scoring three consecutive goals (Mathieu Brodeur, Jonathan Joannette and William Leblanc), giving the Lions a commanding 5-2 lead. The Thunder got one back, but the Lions' Justin Ducharme quickly responded to regain the Lions' three-goal advantage.

Final score: Trois-Rivières - 6, Adirondack - 3.

The Lions next game is tomorrow (Sunday, January 30), against the Mariners in Portland, Maine.

