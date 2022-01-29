Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Everblades

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-15-3-3) vs. Florida Everblades (21-12-3-3)

January 29, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #34

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (15)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

EVERBLADES SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (2-3-0-0) Home: (2-3-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 28, 2022 Greenville 4 vs Florida 3

Next Meeting:

January 30, 2022 Greenville vs Florida

QUICK BITS

START TO FINISH:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Florida Everblades 4-3 in come from behind fashion on Friday night in Greenville. Florida started off hot, Nathan Perkovich scored the game's first goal just 1:01 into the first period. Anthony Rinaldi brought things back to square at the 5:36 mark. The tie would not last all too long as Avery Peterson scored at the 17:35 mark of the period. Giving Florida the 2-1 lead they carried into the first intermission. The second period only saw one goal, Joe Pendenza scored a shorthanded goal, extending the Blades lead to two goals. Greenville came alive in the third period starting with Nikita Pavlychev's first goal of the night. Pavs scored in tight just 4:41 into the final period of action. Pavs took it into his own hands to tie the game just over 10:00 later, scoring the game-tying goal with 4:41 left. Brett Kemp put the cherry on top, sniping the game winning goal just 1:44 before the clock struck zero.

SCOUTING THE BLADES:

The Swamp Rabbits host the second place Everblades for two more games this weekend. Florida holds a 21-11-3-3 record, outscoring opponents 133-101. The Swamp Rabbits have defeated the Everblades in two of the last three games between the teams.

TIC-TAC-TONY:

Swamp Rabbits forward, Anthony Rinaldi has been on fire recently. Rinaldi scored the first Bits goal of the night Friday, burying a goal off tic-tac-toe pass from Austin Eastman and Ayden MacDonald. With his goal Friday night, Rinaldi is currently on a three game point streak (2g, 4a). Rinaldi also has 10 points in the last seven games (4g, 6a).

PRECISION PAVS:

Nikita Pavlychev led the Bits comeback over the Everblades on Friday night. At the 4:41 mark of the third, Pavs stuffed his first goal of the game in, reaching around Gahagen to cut the Blades lead to one. 10:38 later, Pavs tied it up in similar fashion, knocking the puck five-hole, assisted by Brett Kemp.

THAT'LL DO:

Brett Kemp scored the game winner over Florida, sniping it past Gahagen on a quick feed from the corner. Kemp's game winner is his fourth goal in five games. He has not missed since returning from the AHL level, scoring in every game he has played. In Five games since returning, Kemp has recorded 10 points ( 4g, 6a).

WHAT ON TAP:

The Bits will host Norfolk in one week to face the 13-19-1-1 Admirals. Norfolk has won just three of the last 10 games. Due to issues at their home arena however, the Admirals have played just once since January 16th, a 6-4 win over the Stingrays Friday night.. Alex Tonge is the leading scorer with 29 points in 29 games (14g, 15a). Beck Warm has been the primary netminder for the Admirals and holds a 6-9-0-1 record, his last win came on New Year's Day. Dylan Wells made the start against South Carolina Friday night. Wells holds a 6-6 record in 15 games, 3.77 GAA and .895 SV%.

