ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.

Tulsa's Soper fined, suspended

Tulsa's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #516, Rapid City at Tulsa, on Jan. 28.

Soper was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 10:31 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Soper will miss Tulsa's game at Wichita tonight (Jan. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Clarke fined

Kansas City's Garrett Clarke has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #510, Kansas City at Idaho, on Jan. 28.

Clarke is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 19:52 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.