ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspension.
Tulsa's Soper fined, suspended
Tulsa's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #516, Rapid City at Tulsa, on Jan. 28.
Soper was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 10:31 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Soper will miss Tulsa's game at Wichita tonight (Jan. 29).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's Clarke fined
Kansas City's Garrett Clarke has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #510, Kansas City at Idaho, on Jan. 28.
Clarke is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 19:52 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
