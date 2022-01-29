Star Wars Night in Allen
January 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), ended their four-game losing streak on Friday night in Allen, knocking off the top team in the North Division, the Newfoundland Growlers, by a score of 3-2, in front of 2,385 fans in Allen. Jack Combs provided most of the offense with a shorthanded and power play goal (11,12). Hayden Lavigne made his sixth straight start to get the win. He stopped 22 of 24 Newfoundland shots. Tonight is STAR WARS NIGHT in Allen. After taking a break last season, one of the most popular promotions on the calendar returns. The Americans will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 30th vs. Newfoundland, 2:05 pm TICKETS
Take That Shorty: The Americans had given up a shorthanded goal in three straight games. That streak ended on Friday night. Jack Combs added a shorthanded goal for Allen. It was the first shorthanded goal for the Americans since December 12th.
Asuchak Notches Assist in Return: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak made his return to the Americans lineup on Friday night assisting on Jack Combs power play goal. Asuchak was released from his PTO with Charlotte on Thursday. He is tied with Branden Troock for third on the team in scoring with 30 points.
Hall leaves Friday's Game with an Injury: Americans forward Zach Hall left Friday night's game with an upper-body injury in the first period. He played just a little over eight minutes before departing to the Americans locker room.
Butcher and Gould to the IR: Chad Butcher suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday night and was placed on injured reserve. He's expected to miss a couple weeks. The news for Gavin Gould was worse. Gould was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury that will have him out for the remainder of the season.
Comparing Allen and Newfoundland:
Allen Americans:
Home: 7-7-2-0
Away: 8-8-2-1
Overall: 15-15-4-1
Last 10: 2-6-1-1
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Goals: (17) Chad Costello
Assists: (26) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
Points: (43) Chad Costello (Second in ECHL)
+/-: (+12) Kris Myllari
PIM: (68) Dawson Butt
Newfoundland Growlers:
Home: 6-5-1-0
Road: 11-3-1-0
Overall: 17-8-2-0
Last 10: 3-5-2-0
Newfoundland Growlers Team Leaders:
Goals: (12) Zach O'Brien
Assists: (19) Zach O'Brien
Points: (31) Zach O'Brien
+/-: (+11) Orrin Centazzo
PIM: (52) James Melindy
Images from this story
|
Puck Drop at the Allen Americans Star Wars Night
