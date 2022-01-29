Oilers Comeback Falls Just Short of Rush

TULSA, OK - Tulsa fell to Rapid City 4-3 at the BOK Center Friday night

Stephen Baylis gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead 5:48 into the game off a rebound. Jake Wahlin followed up with a rebound of his own with 3:17 remaining in the frame, upping Rapid City's lead to 2-0.

Dylan Sadowy cut Rapid City's lead in half 27 seconds away from the midway-mark of the game. Baylis scored his second of the game, setting the score 3-1 in Rapid City's favor exactly three minutes later.

Jordan Ernst scored just 1:20 into the third period to make it a one-goal game. Brian Gravelle put the game 4-2 in the Rush's favor 8:59 in the third. Jack Doremus scored with 16 seconds remaining with an empty net the other way, but Tulsa couldn't find a fourth goal, closing the 4-3 victory for Rapid City.

Tulsa heads to INTRUST Bank Arena to take on the Wichita Thunder for the final game this week, starting at 7:05 p.m.

